Convoy of Hope event will be this Saturday

By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tomorrow at Central High School, Convoy of Hope, alongside numerous local churches from all over the valley, will offer an array of services, including groceries, lunch, haircuts, family portraits, a large kids’ carnival, and much more. It is entirely free.

Organizers say anyone who needs any of these services should come out to the event.

“There’s about ten churches partnering together with various organizations and community organizations,” said Kirk Yamaguchi, co-pastor at Canyon View Vineyard Church. “We just want the people to know that they are cared for and that we care for them.”

