Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal

By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This is a look at the scene earlier this afternoon. It occurred along the Grand Valley canal drive by 35 road.

Colorado state patrol tells us the accident happened last night, but the driver reportedly didn’t call in the incident until this morning. A dive team and a tow truck were sent out to help get it out of the water.

“We had a driver pulling out of his residence that unfortunately lost awareness of where he was at and said his windows fogged up and just happened to drive edge into a canal and by the time he got over the edge,” said Dan Hermon, the public information officer. “There was no time left to get back out of the canal. Fortunately, the driver had cranked down the window. He was able to crank down the window, get out of the vehicle, climb on the hood, jump off the hood close to the shore, and swim the rest of the way back. "

