The Friday Night Blitz - Week Six, October 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21

Buena Vista 28, North Fork 20

Delta 63, Coal Ridge 0

Roaring Fork 30, Olathe 20

Grand Junction 0, Aurora Central 48

Rifle 18, Aspen 34

Grand Valley 7, Meeker 33

Cedaredge 0, Gunnison 35

Rangely 38, West Grand 0

Rampart vs. Fruita Monument postponed to Saturday at 7:00 P.M.

