Studt’s Pumpkin Patch opens today

Studt's Pumpkin Patch
Studt's Pumpkin Patch((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s officially October 1st, which means it is pumpkin picking season. Today was the opening day for Studt’s Pumpkin Patch.

Studt’s says they have the biggest Pumpkin Patch on the western slope. They will be offering fall-fun activities that include a corn maze, petting zoo, pony rides, and of course, the pumpkin patch.

We’re told there’s a large selection of pumpkins that covers 12 acres.

The pumpkin patch says they are committed to providing a family-friendly environment.

“It is a really family-friendly atmosphere; we really try to have something for every age group,” said Jennifer Studt, the owner. “So, everybody from grandma and grandpa down to the littlest ones have things they can do.”

Studt’s Pumpkin Patch will be open through the 31st.

