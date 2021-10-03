Advertisement

Avalon Theatre hosted the 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival today

4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival
4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Avalon Theatre hosted the 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival today, wrapping up the last day of the three-day Downtown Art Festival. The film festival celebrated Colorado filmmakers.

The festival featured 31 films by Colorado Mesa University and Western County Community College students and local and professional filmmakers, including animation, foreign offerings, and more. Attendees were also offered free hands-on workshops that included stage combat, practical effects and film techniques. Awards were also presented for various categories, as well as a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
Montrose Football 100121
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Six, October 1
Preparations for Convoy of Hope event
Convoy of Hope event will be this Saturday
Marching band competition
Marching bands returned to Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium
Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead

Latest News

Art on the Corner
Art on the Corner decorated the streets with displays of various mediums and styles
Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
Marching band competition
Marching bands returned to Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium
Fire Prevention Week
Grand Junction Fire Prevention Week event