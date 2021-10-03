Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 2
Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in NCAA and Varsity Football, Varsity Softball, and...Hockey!
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable highlights and scores for Western Slope teams on Saturday, October 2.
NCAA Football
Colorado Mesa 13, CSU Pueblo 19 F/OT
Varsity Football
Rampart 8, Fruita Monument 47
Varsity Softball
GAME 1: Durango 0, GJ Central 15 F/4
GAME 2: Durango 1, GJ Central 13 F/4
