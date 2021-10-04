New type of star entertains throngs of kids

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you blinked, you may have missed it unless your kids told you about it.

YouTube mega star Danny Duncan brought his social media inspired act to Grand Junction Friday night to the Mesa Theater.

A lot of Grand Valley parents don’t know who he is, but their kids are contributing to his empire. Duncan is a young star who creates his own content and garners millions of followers on social media. Danny Duncan is also the man behind the “Virginity Rocks” line of merch.

The off brand entertainment is making its way across the country on the “Danny Duncan World Tour”.

Parents, be on the lookout for VR merch finding its way into your kids closet while you ask, “Who is Danny Duncan”.

