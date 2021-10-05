Athlete of the Week: Kennedy Vis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Central Warriors softball team just won their eighth straight Southwestern league title. Ace pitcher Kennedy Vis led the way all year long, and she is our Athlete of the Week.

The Warriors finished regular season play with a 19-4 record, going undefeated against league opponents. Despite their success, Vis is one of just two seniors on the team. She makes a major impact on and off the field, as the team’s leader, ace, and best hitter. Last week alone, Vis threw two shutouts and also hit two home runs in those games, including a walk-off grand slam.

“She’s a great leader, she does a lot for this team,” says Warriors Head Coach Aaron Berk. “The biggest thing is she’s been with us four years. Last year, Final Four, Elite 8, Sweet 16, those are big games she had to pitch in. It will be no different this year.”

Vis leads Central into regionals with plenty of playoff experience. She has reached the semifinals each of the last three years, the championship game twice, and Central will look to win it all this year with their ace leading the way. Vis says she knows the importance of that leadership role, and also has trust in her teammates to make the important plays.

“I really just try to be there for my team, and if they need help to help them,” she said following the Warriors last game of the regular season, a 13-1 win over Durango. “I just know that they’re all gonna have my back so I just make sure that I have their back.”

And Kennedy Vis will be around the Western Slope softball scene for a while longer. Starting next year, she’ll be a Colorado Mesa Maverick.

“She’s a great kid, great leader, and she’s gonna do great things next year at Mesa,” Coach Berk told us. He added that for now, the Warriors are laser focused on winning a state title.

“Season went by quick, we played some quality teams. Now it’s time to go, it’s the real deal.”

