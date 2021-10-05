Advertisement

CDOT to close eastbound I-70 tonight, Oct. 5 if weather permits

If inclement weather occurs, the closure will happen Thursday, Oct. 7
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing a nighttime closure for the eastbound lanes of I-70 through Glenwood Springs tonight at 10:00 with an expected reopening time of 6:00 Wednesday morning.

This is part of the Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project. CDOT says as long as weather permits, crews will shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs so crews can pave a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic, so work can continue forward as they work to rebuild the retaining wall. If inclement weather arises, the closure will be shifted to Thursday night at 10:00, with the road reopening at 6:00 Friday morning.

CDOT recommends drivers take the northern alternate route on State Road 13 through Rifle, to Craig, then east on Highway 40 to Steamboat Springs, over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then State Road 9 to Silverthorne.

For updates from CDOT visit www.codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Crew works to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
Prepping the median for paving of a lane in order to shift traffic at MP 123.5/the Blue Gulch...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon overnight closure scheduled for Tuesday

Latest News

GJPD Drone
Grand Junction Police Department launches new drone program
Rhyker celebrates with his family
Grand Junction boy receives prosthetic hand
Grand Junction City Council discussed budget items with representatives from various city...
Proposed 2022 Operating Budget presented to Grand Junction City Council
Concerned groups say they want to keep downtown Grand Junction friendly to multiple forms of...
Grand Junction City Council, CDOT discuss I-70B expansion options