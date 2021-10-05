Clifton and Fruita DMV closed until further notice

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Mesa County Motor Vehicle website, the Clifton and Fruita Motor Vehicle satellite offices are closed until further notice due to illness.

Mesa County currently has three office locations for residents to visit. In addition to the Clifton and Fruita branches, there is also an office in Grand Junction.

Clifton Satellite Office Located at 3225 I-70B #A2 in Clifton. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Main Office at the Central Services Building Located at 200 S Spruce Street in Grand Junction. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fruita Satellite Office Located at 325 East Aspen Avenue in Fruita. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The notice on the county’s website does not give any additional information regarding when the closure occurred or how long it will last.

To contact the Mesa County Motor Vehicle office to renew your registration or if you have a question, please call (970) 244-1664 or email plates@mesacounty.us. To schedule an appointment with the DMV, please visit clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/.

