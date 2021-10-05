Advertisement

Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to Hawaii's Safe Travels portal.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A former NBA player was one of two visitors accused last week in Hawaii of uploading fake COVID-19 test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal.

Kauai police said 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and 33-year-old Raven Randle were arrested after they flew into Lihue Airport on a direct American Airlines flight from Los Angeles, KHNL reported.

Officials said the pair uploaded falsified negative COVID-19 test documents in an attempt to avoid quarantine.

Police arrested and charged the two for unsworn falsification after the documents were flagged by the Safe Travels application.

Hayward and Randle were released pending investigation and driven back to Lihue Airport, where they caught a direct flight back to Los Angeles.

A court date has not yet been set, but the state Attorney General’s Investigations Division said it has launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Hayward spent three seasons in the NBA after being drafted No. 30 from Marquette in the 2010 NBA draft, according to Basketball Reference.com.

Though initially drafted by the Washington Wizards, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with whom he played two seasons. He also played a season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Crew works to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
Prepping the median for paving of a lane in order to shift traffic at MP 123.5/the Blue Gulch...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon overnight closure scheduled for Tuesday

Latest News

Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran Hansson, center, flanked at...
Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2003, file photo, "Late Show With David Letterman'' announcer Alan...
Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space