Grand Junction City Council, CDOT discuss I-70B expansion options

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand junction City Council is having discussions with the Colo. Dept. of Transportation about the best way to go forward with plans to expand the I-70 Business Loop to three lanes in each direction.

Some Grand Junction organizations have raised concerns to the council about proposals so far. They worry about what having a busier road will do to the pedestrian-friendly downtown area of the city. Downtown Grand Junction and the Urban Trails Committee are saying that current plans to add one more lane both ways to I-70B in the downtown area need to change.

Both organizations have asked city council and CDOT to stick with two lanes each way. According to Downtown Grand Junction, CDOT should look to cities like Glenwood Springs and Durango that have used, “multi-modal improvements to their roads that have encouraged activity, safety and economic activity.”

The Urban Trails Committee points to another proposal put together by New Mobility West that they say strikes a better balance accommodating cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. According to committee chairman Orin Zyvan,“These bicycle and pedestrian connections provide a critical link from downtown to the Riverfront Trail and beyond.” CDOT is saying that they are aware of these concerns and their organization is doing what it can to find the past way forward.

CDOT engineers anticipate the need for more road to accommodate growth in the city.

According to Kaitlyn Clark, Grand Junction Resident Engineer for CDOT, “We are looking to the future and trying to find those balances between all the different demands of the facility. I-70B is one of our primary facilities that can absorb that expansion, and we’re looking out here, in maybe five years, and maybe ten, but there’s an opportunity to build right now ahead of that demand. And so yes, we are looking at eventually having a three-lane facility.”

One idea under discussion keeps that third lane as a transit lane until it is needed for cars as traffic volumes are expected to increase. Abe Herman, who represents District E on the city council and sits on the Urban Trails Committee, says he is excited about that this project could do to help strengthen the area around Ute and Pitkin Aves. He had this to say on some of the concerns raised: “We’re trying to ensure that it maintains the feel of our downtown, and, you know, also that what they’re doing is realistic for the actual needs of the city, because the study that the numbers were based off of was done some time ago, and there’s some questions as to whether that’s still accurate in terms of their projections for future needs.”

According to CDOT, engineers are still in the early stages of this project, and that they are working to address these points. Clark further explained that, “We are working on refinement and adjustments, and are just beginning the design. I don’t think it’s any point to panic, and we certainly here some concerns and addressed many of those concerns including a pedestrian, signalized crossing likely at Ute and Pitkin.”

CDOT says they expect to hear from city council in the next couple weeks as to whether council agrees to go forward or not on the plan to expand I-70B.

