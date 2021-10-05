Advertisement

Proposed 2022 Operating Budget presented to Grand Junction City Council

The budget totals just under $240 million
Grand Junction City Council discussed budget items with representatives from various city departments at their workshop on Mon., Oct. 4.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council went over the proposed 2022 Operating Budget on Mon. evening at the council’s workshop. The budget funds a myriad of services and departments from Parks and Recreation to the Grand Junction Police Dept., and more. In total, it amounts to just under $240 million. Among the areas of focus in the budget is keeping city employee wages competitive. According to City Manager Greg Caton, the labor market is tight and he does not expect that to change any time soon.

Visit Grand Junction has some new initiatives in the works as well. According to Elizabeth Fogarty, Visit Grand Junction Director, ”That includes expanding our brand to represent the destination, which helps in the community, not just tourism businesses. We’ll also be releasing a new web-based app that is called a Recreation Pass, that both residents will be able to use as well as visitors coming to our community.”

Representatives from various city departments were in attendance at the workshop to discuss budget items and plans for the upcoming year with city council.

