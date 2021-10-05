Advertisement

Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode

FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday, Oct. 4,2021 it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.

The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by Takata. The company used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags.

The Volvo inflators were made by ZF/TRW and do not use ammonium nitrate. But the propellant can still deteriorate and explode with too much force.

Dealers will replace inflators with new ones. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Crew works to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
Prepping the median for paving of a lane in order to shift traffic at MP 123.5/the Blue Gulch...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon overnight closure scheduled for Tuesday

Latest News

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday,...
39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says
Photo courtesy: CDOT
CDOT to close eastbound I-70 tonight, Oct. 5 if weather permits
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space