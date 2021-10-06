40th annual Parade of Homes begins this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 40th annual Parade of Homes will begin this Friday and will run through this weekend and the next. This year, the parade features eight homes on display from seven different Mesa County builders located between Grand Junction and Loma.

“We are excited to be back completely in-person this year with eight spectacular homes located between Grand Junction and Loma. The homes are exquisite with unique outdoor spaces and breathtaking views,” says Kelly Maves, board member HBA of Western Colorado.

Tickets for the parade are $15 and can be bought at nearby Safeway Stores.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is important to note, the parade will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Participants are encouraged to download the “Grand Junction Parade of Homes” app to their mobile device to preview homes, plan their viewing schedule, obtain builder information, view maps, and receive navigation assistance.

During this year’s event, participants will have the ability to vote for the People’s Choice Award in three categories: under $500,000, $500,000 to $1,000,000, and over $1 million.

There will also be a scavenger hunt during the parade. The winner will receive a $500 gift certificate to Downtown Grand Junction Businesses.

It is important to note, the homes on display are privately owned a mask may be required for entry depending on the protocols set for the home. Please have a mask available for use when required.

For more information about the 40th annual Parade of Homes, please visit gjparade.com.

