Emotional support dogs now allowed in Mesa County court rooms

By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is now allowing emotional support dogs into the courtroom. Rachael is among a few dogs in Colorado that are part of a growing trend toward having facility dogs in courtrooms nationwide. These professionally trained dogs provide emotional support to help children cope with the trauma of facing an accuser or giving testimony in court.

Comfort dogs can provide a great deal of support to vulnerable victims and witnesses, particularly children, and can help them overcome their anxiety or fear about testifying in a trial. For some victims and witnesses, the aid of a comfort dog gives them the strength to tell their story and their truth. This is seen as an important tool in the pursuit of justice.

To act as a support animal during a case, animals must pass certification from an assistance dog organization that is certified.

