I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel closed due to accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel is closed due to tractor-trailer crash.

The interstate is currently closed in both directions between U.S. 6 Loveland Pass (Exit 216) and Silverthorne (Exit 205), and is expected to remain closed for the majority of today.

A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire late last night. The crash occurred on a westbound I-70 bridge just east of Silverthorne. Colorado Department of Transportation crews are currently clearing the debris and assessing the damage for repairs.

While the crash occurred on the westbound lanes, CDOT is also keeping the eastbound lanes closed as a safety precaution due to the visibility and sensitivity of crash clean-up on the westbound side.

Traffic is diverted on U.S. 6 Loveland Pass. Motorists should expect delays.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening. For updates on I-70 road conditions and accidents, please visit cotrip.org.

