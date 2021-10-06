Sports Highlights - Tuesday, October 5th
Varsity Soccer, Softball and Volleyball Highlights
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Softball and Varsity Boys Soccer.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Volleyball
Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 25-23, 25-7, 25-9 3-0
Varsity Softball
Grand Junction vs Fruita Monument 12-0
Varsity Boys Soccer
Palisade vs Grand Junction Central 1-2 (2OT)
Fruita Monument vs Montrose 4-1
