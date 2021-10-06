Sports Highlights - Tuesday, October 5th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Softball and Varsity Boys Soccer.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Volleyball

Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 25-23, 25-7, 25-9 3-0

Varsity Softball

Grand Junction vs Fruita Monument 12-0

Varsity Boys Soccer

Palisade vs Grand Junction Central 1-2 (2OT)

Fruita Monument vs Montrose 4-1

