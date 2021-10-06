Advertisement

Students going on foot today as part of Walk to School Day

Drivers can expect to see more children in in school zones(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Drivers throughout Mesa County can expect to see more students walking to school this morning, as students across the state celebrate Walk to School Day.

Statewide, more than 150 schools participate every year.

The day dates back to 1997, when students from more than 40 countries worldwide all walked to school on the same day. It was organized as a way to encourage people to get some exercise and raise awareness about the importance of good health through regularly walking or even biking to school.

As more students may be out walking, drivers are reminded to be mindful of people walking, especially in the school zone.

