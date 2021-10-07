GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The latest addition to Mesa Mall, Dillard’s, finally opened its doors to the public earlier today after the pandemic delayed its initial opening day a few months back.

The much-anticipated department store brought crowds out to Mesa Mall this morning for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Customers got to experience live music and dance.

The store brought out all its 98 employees. The Mayor and Bill Dillard III, the founder’s grandson, was on hand to celebrate the grand opening.

The store has a mission to build a relationship with the community of Grand Junction.

”We have collaboration with local artists, who have helped in the decoration. We have photography in-store by Joshua Scott,” said Jacob Jones, operation manager. “We’ve got many, many connections. Today we are going to be donating a portion of our sales to the united way here in the valley. So, we believe in elevating not just the customer service experience but also the community in those ways.”

Dillard’s will be open seven days a week and will continue to celebrate its opening until Saturday with chances to win prizes in their enter-to-win sweepstakes.

