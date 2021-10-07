Advertisement

River Front Trail system closed for repairs

(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews will begin repairs to the River Front Trail system starting Monday, October 11th.

Users can expect the trail system to be closed near Grand Junction City Shops and ending near the Junior Service League Park off of Riverside Parkway. There will be signs to help direct trail users for an alternate route along Riverside Parkway. The closure is expected to last through the end of October.

