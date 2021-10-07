Shelter in place lifted for Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE: (12:58 p.m.) The shelter in place for both schools has been lifted.

PREVIOUS REPORT: (12:46 p.m.) According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary are currently under shelter in place due to a suspicious incident nearby.

Will update this article once more information is received.

