Advertisement

Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber

Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists are excited about discovering a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.

However, these tiny animals, sometimes called “water bears,” don’t leave many fossils behind. In fact, this is only the third one ever discovered.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on...
Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)

It represents a new species of the creature, now extinct, but related to the tardigrades crawling around today.

Researchers say it’s exciting to get a window into how the robust bug-looking animals have evolved since they have managed to survive five mass extinction events on Earth.

Tardigrades may also be Earth’s first colonists in space. Some specimens could be living on the moon after a spacecraft carrying them crashed there.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel closed due to tractor-trailer crash (traffic cam image)
I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel reopens after accident cleanup
Mesa County
Clifton and Fruita DMV closed until further notice
Gauge Robinson, 19 arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
19-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into cars
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County COVID-19 update
Horizon Park
The construction of a new city park is in the works, and the city wants your input

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results
Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police caught on body camera saying they were ‘hunting’ civilians during George Floyd protests