Advertisement

Upgraded Riverside Park opens in Grand Junction

City officials hosting ribbon cutting and open house
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Junction City reopening the historic Riverside Park after undergoing many much needed upgrades to roads and sidewalks around the park, the basketball court, irrigation system and the overall landscape.

The park itself dates back to 1918 and during those 103 years, the park has gone through a lot of changes and organizers hope these new upgrades will make the park more enjoyable for everyone.

This afternoon the Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon cutting event at 4:30, with an open house happening from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Organizers say the public is welcome to come. There will be a bounce house, games and free ice cream.

The park is located at 140 West Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel closed due to tractor-trailer crash (traffic cam image)
I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel reopens after accident cleanup
Mesa County
Clifton and Fruita DMV closed until further notice
Gauge Robinson, 19 arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
19-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into cars
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County COVID-19 update
Horizon Park
The construction of a new city park is in the works, and the city wants your input

Latest News

Pet of the Week - 10/05/2021
Mesa County Elections room
Mesa County election equipment public Logic & Accuracy test
Western Medical Associates sign
Western Medical Associates joins forces with Community Hospital
Dillard's grand opening
Dillard’s, finally opened its doors to the public