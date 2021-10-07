Upgraded Riverside Park opens in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Junction City reopening the historic Riverside Park after undergoing many much needed upgrades to roads and sidewalks around the park, the basketball court, irrigation system and the overall landscape.

The park itself dates back to 1918 and during those 103 years, the park has gone through a lot of changes and organizers hope these new upgrades will make the park more enjoyable for everyone.

This afternoon the Grand Junction City is hosting a ribbon cutting event at 4:30, with an open house happening from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Organizers say the public is welcome to come. There will be a bounce house, games and free ice cream.

The park is located at 140 West Avenue.

