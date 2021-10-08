Advertisement

Grand Junction City reopening Riverside Park

Riverside Park
Riverside Park((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - People gathered at Riverside Park for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its renovation that had been in a holding pattern since the Fall of 2019 due to the pandemic.

The renovations include new landscaping, an irrigation system, the elimination of the single-lane road, the expansion of the basketball court, and larger sheltering for family gatherings. We are told these renovations are a template for what the Parks and Recreation Department aims to do for other neighborhood parks to provide a family-friendly environment.

“It’s a park that we used to have a lot of problems with vandalism and vagrancy and since this renovation and really including the riverfront trail. It goes right past the park now. I think with all those renovations,” said Randy Coleman, parks operation superintendent. “It’s really reactivated and revitalized that park in a different way that most people remember it.”

The celebration included a bounce house, games, and free ice cream for the community to enjoy.

