Grand Valley open studio tour kicks off

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’ve ever wondered how your favorite artist created a piece of art or how long it took to make, now you can see for yourself.

The Grand Valley’s open studio art tour kicks off today. From 10am - 4pm each day this weekend twenty-five fine artists will open their private studios to the public. Participants can see impressive home galleries and even witness in-progress demonstrations from mediums ranging from photography, painting, and sculptures. The idea is is to expand your knowledge and appreciation of our local art community.

No sign-up is required to participate, and the tour is free to all. Tour-goers can pick up a brochure from The Art Center, the Parks and Recreation office or download it online, and then visit any or all of the studios.

