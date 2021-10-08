Online Christmas tree permits available soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Beginning Thursday, Oct. 14, Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase at recreation.gov.

The permit purchase allows for residents to cut their own Christmas tree within the designated areas of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests. Additional details about designated cutting areas, dates, and tree types that are allowed to be found can be found using the same link, (please read through the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing a permit).

“Cutting a Christmas tree on a National Forest has been a treasured tradition for many Coloradans,” said Chad Stewart, Forest Supervisor for the GMUG. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local National Forest to cut their own tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of adventuring out together into the forest.”

According to a press release from the GMUG, “Cutting a Christmas Tree improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated strands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.”

Permits can also be obtained in person, depending upon the ranger district. For more information on office hours and walk-in services, please visit fs.usda.gov.

For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities, please visit fs.usda.gov. To purchase a Christmas tree permit, please visit recreation.gov.

