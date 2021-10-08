Palisade Fire Department hosting a public open house tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Palisade Fire Department is hosting a public open house tomorrow, Oct. 9, to give people the chance to see the fire station and equipment up close and get a sense of what the life of a firefighter is like.

The department says they’ll be offering tours every 30 minutes, as well as booths that teach about structure fires, wildland fires and emergency medicine.

The open house is at the Palisade Fire Department at 341 West 7th from Noon to 4:00 pm.

