Redlands Rotary Club hosts school board forum

The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a forum for the open Mesa County Valley School Board Director...
The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a forum for the open Mesa County Valley School Board Director Seats in Districts D & E.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a forum for the open Mesa County Valley School Board Director Seats in Districts D & E. Two of the candidates attended todays forum debating their reasons for running and defending their ideals in a round table discussion. David Combs and Nick Allan, the two candidates were able to give the Rotary Club members in attendance a feel for who they are, what they represent, and what their plan is should they become elected.

These leadership transitions are coming at a time when the district is facing some challenges, such as staffing shortages, as well as the ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although both candidates shared their passion for D51 schools and Mesa County in general, they had different ideas on how to make improvements. The one thing they both agree on is taking care of teachers and advocating for higher pay.

Mail-in ballots have been mailed to registered voters as of today, and votes, whether returned via drop boxes, mail or at the polls on Election Day, must be received by Nov. 2nd. Rotary Clubs do not endorse candidates or issues, but offer these Forums so that club members can familiarize themselves with the issues, and through the media, help inform the public, in this important school board election.

