Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Daisy’

By Erin Crooks
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our pet of the week, Daisy!

A note from her foster family:

“This is Daisy! She will come up to you and give you the best cuddles ever. She is silky soft! She is super playful and loves to just run and play. She gets along with other cats and is great with kids, so she would be the perfect addition to any family!”

Daisy is currently up for adoption at the shelter.

