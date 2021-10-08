Advertisement

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members say the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff said Friday that there’s no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's grand opening
Dillard’s, finally opened its doors to the public
Grand Junction High School
Shelter in place lifted for Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary
Horizon Park
The construction of a new city park is in the works, and the city wants your input
I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel closed due to tractor-trailer crash (traffic cam image)
I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel reopens after accident cleanup
Gauge Robinson, 19 arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
19-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into cars

Latest News

John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
Sheriff: Soldier arrested for murdering the mother of his unborn child
James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self defense.
Truck driver charged in deadly West Virginia road rage shooting claims self-defense
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist...
Bannon won’t comply with subpoena from House Jan. 6 panel
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden announces restoration of national monuments