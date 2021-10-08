Shortages in Halloween inventory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween is creeping up, and both children and adults alike are looking forward to dressing up, but several stores nationwide are facing shortages. Some stores are still waiting on inventory, which includes: costumes and decorations.

“Most costume stores have to order in January and February to get the shipments in that they want, and we are still experiencing backlogs of backorders. So, I can’t explain what is going on,” said Ken Dixon, Mad Margaret’s owner.

The local costume store in Grand Junction Mad Margaret’s said that they noticed shipment issues starting at the end of last year. And that stores aren’t given a direct answer on what may be causing the delay of shipments. What they do know is the blame is constantly shifting.

“It was blamed on lack of supplies in the manufacturer, lack of trucking, lack of boats coming in,” said Dixon.

Fortunately, Mad Margaret’s said that since they are a year-round costume store, they could get most of their orders. But many seasonal stores are having trouble and may have a limited selection.

”We have gotten some orders in... such as that some other people might not get them in, and we do have a back supply of costumes and stuff. Because we keep a big inventory year-round,” said Dixon.

We also reached out to spirit Halloween corporate headquarters about this but haven’t heard back.

On their website, they encourage people to shop early and say supply chain delays are expected.

