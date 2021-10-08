Upcoming Friday closures for COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the School District 51 superintendent weekly letter, the local COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites will be taking off some upcoming Fridays in Oct. to give staff members a break.
Upcoming closures:
- Friday, Oct. 8 - COVIDCheck Colorado testing site at Colorado Mesa University will be closed
- Friday, Oct. 15 - COVIDCheck Colorado testing site in the Central High School parking lot will be closed
- Friday, Oct. 22 - COVIDCheck Colorado testing site in the Fruita 8/9 parking lot will be closed
To read the rest of the superintendent’s letter, please visit d51schools.org.
