Fall Day on the Farm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual farm harvest festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for Cross Orchards Historic Site, Museums of Western Colorado. The event provided a full day of activities that included apple cider presses, with cider straight from the orchard. And it exhibited live demonstrations of blacksmithing, using a woodstove, and carpentry. Also, there were rides on the train and fire truck for the children, a petting zoo, and traditional Native American dances.

“It’s a big family-focused event. We try to have stuff for all kinds of things-- you can hear the fire truck in the background-- but we also have historical demonstrations. We’ve brought out our partners like the palisade historical society. The Mesa County public library and the CSU extension service and they’re just doing information in outreach so people can learn, as well as, have fun,” Matt Darling, Curator of Cross Orchards

The proceeds that were collected at the event will be going to the museum.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.