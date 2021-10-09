The Friday Night Blitz - Week Seven, October 8
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from Week 7 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Heritage 12, Montrose 56
Denver South 56, Grand Junction 14
Florence 48, Grand Valley 0
Basalt 42, Coal Ridge 12
Moffat County 46, Rifle 13
Palisade 28, Battle Mountain 17
Fruita Monument 28, Fountain Fort Carson 42
GJ Central 33, Monarch 17
Delta 56, Aspen 0
