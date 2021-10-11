Advertisement

Brand new to the Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch this year is a concert

Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch concert
Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch concert((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brand new to the Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch in Fruita this year is a concert, which included two live performances.

The pumpkin patch provided live music today with performances from Chris Peterson, A 2020 contestant in America’s Got Talent. Also, there was cowboy poetry from a fourth-time finalist for cowboy poet of the year, Terry Nash. All the proceeds collected will go toward the operation of Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center for their newest projects.

“The next phase of our capital campaign is to get the indoor arena built ,and our horse and hay barn. So, we can get back to providing services ever since we’ve gotten Moon Farm, since July that we closed Moon Farm. We’ve got a lot of referrals for individuals who want to seek our services. And so we really need help getting that arena built and getting that horse and hay barn built.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health
Plateau Valley School District 50 closed
Storms coming to Grand Junction
The upcoming week is expected to bring storms, likely bringing the first snowfall of the season in Colorado
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Mark Redwine, the man guilty of killing his son Dylan in Colorado, sentenced to 48 years in prison
Montrose Football 100821
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Seven, October 8
CovidCheck Colorado Covid-19 Testing
Upcoming Friday closures for COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites

Latest News

Cross Orchards Historic Site, Museums of Western Colorado
Cross Orchards hosts Fall Day on the Farm
Palisade Fire Station
Palisade Fire Dept. hosts open house
Palisade Fire Dept. Hosts Open House
Palisade Fire Dept. Hosts Open House
Cross Orchards Hosts Fall Day at the Farm
Cross Orchards Hosts Fall Day at the Farm