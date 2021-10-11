GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KCCO) - Fields of Faith is a movement celebrated throughout the nation, including here in the Grand Valley.

On Sunday, Colorado Mesa University hosted the 7th Annual Mesa County Fields of Faith event. The event is a local student-led movement that provides a space for the community to gather to share their faith through testimony, worship, and prayer.

The Fields of Faith in Mesa County is different from others held nationwide because they usually are more school-specific. The one that was held tonight which was a large county gathering.

“So, we have multiple churches come, and students and they gather for prayer. And we have different leaders within the community come and pray for different sections of our community,” said Tina Snover, Western Colorado Multi-Area director.

Organizers say they pray about the economy, mental health issues, and other things that negatively affect the community.

The program was first established in 2001 by some Fellowship of Christian Athletes high students in Oklahoma. It just began to spread through middle schools, high schools, and colleges nationally.

“We’ve been gathering since 2015 every Fall, and we are so excited to get to partner with CMU and lets us host it here, and we feel like it’s the heart of the community here at the college. All are invited,” said Snover.

This event will also be held in Montrose on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Montrose High School. For more information about the event and Fields of Faith, you can visit: https://www.westerncoloradofca.org/fields-of-faith.

