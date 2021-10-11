Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead in plane crash

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the crash.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE: (1:31 p.m.) Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms the sole occupant aboard the plane has died. Rescue crews are still working to retrieve the body. Lumen’s helicopter is shuttling crews to access the remote crash site.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Lumen's helicopter helps shuttle...
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Lumen's helicopter helps shuttle crews to crash site(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of investigating the cause of the crash.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the identify of the deceased once the next of kin is notified.

PREVIOUS REPORT: (11:51 a.m.)

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a possible plane crash near the Grand Mesa.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak. The missing plane took off from Blake Field in Delta Country this morning and was en route to Rock Springs, Wyo.

Deputies and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are responding to the area to locate the aircraft, as well as Civil Air Patrol and Careflight who are mobilizing to help with the search.

A plane has been spotted on the ground near Jerry Creek Reservoir by a helicopter. The plane crash is located a remote area. Rescue efforts are underway.

Will update once more information is released.

The image below shows the area of the plane crash.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health
Plateau Valley School District 50 closed
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Storms coming to Grand Junction
The upcoming week is expected to bring storms, likely bringing the first snowfall of the season in Colorado
Mavericks tight end Dagan Rienks scored a touchdown just days after his father passed away....
Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 9

Latest News

Brownson Area
Colorado Mesa University hosted the 7th Annual Mesa County Fields of Faith
Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch concert
Moon Farm hosts concert fundraiser for Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center
Cross Orchards Historic Site, Museums of Western Colorado
Cross Orchards hosts Fall Day on the Farm
Palisade Fire Station
Palisade Fire Dept. hosts open house