Mesa County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing plane

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a possible plane crash near the Grand Mesa.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak. Deputies and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are responding to the area to locate the aircraft.

Civil Air Patrol and Careflight are also mobilizing to help with the search.

Will update once more information is released.

