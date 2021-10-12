CDC warning after salmonella outbreak in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The CDC says it’s investigating a salmonella outbreak that’s linked to seafood that was sold to restaurants and grocery stores in Colorado.

The agency says 102 people from 14 different states have gotten sick, 19 of which have been hospitalized from the illness. Officials say the outbreak has been mostly among Colorado residents, or people who reportedly traveled to Colorado before they became sick.

Investigators say the seafood in question originated from Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Denver, who sold seafood to restaurants and grocery stores were those who became ill, ate or shopped.

The FDA recently found the outbreak strain of Salmonella in the Northeast Seafood Product facility during a recent inspection.

The CDC is urging anyone who may have bought fresh seafood from Albertsons, Safeway or Sprouts in Colorado to not it at and return it to the store for a refund.

Northeast Seafood Products issued a recall for Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass.

If you have any of these products, the CDC says to not eat them. Wash any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the seafood. If you experience any severe salmonella symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Symptoms may include, diarrhea, fever and stomach cramping.

