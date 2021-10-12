The Mesa County Commissioners met today to discuss a budget for next year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Commissioners met today to discuss the budget for next year, including human services, the sheriff’s office, health department, and landfill.

The budget for 2022 will have a main focus on the Clifton Early Education Center and outline community water and sewage.

”So, as mentioned, the early childhood education center in Clifton is our biggest project in the Clifton campus near rocky elementary school. It’s going to provide a tremendous opportunity for folks for childcare. Also, provide training for that and also provide a community place where people can be in-- create a sense of community for the Clifton area. That is probably one of our biggest, but we also have numerous water and sewer upgrades that have been put off,” said Pete Baier, Mesa County Administrator.

From now to December, public comments, concerns and input will be heard. In addition, the board of commissioners will be holding hearings with various people who are included in the budget.

The final budget will be adopted in December. The proposal is posted on the county’s site: http://blog.mesacounty.us/.

