Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of plane crash victim
Seafood products sold at restaurants and grocery stores.
CDC warning after salmonella outbreak in Colorado
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters hosts news conference
Dagan Rienks on Saturday: 4 rec, 81 yds, TD
Athlete of the Week: Dagan Rienks
CDOT camera
Stormy weather conditions on the Western Slope

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept. lawyer
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
A 47-year-old woman is charged with throwing secret teen parties with alcohol and sex.
Mother charged with throwing lewd teen parties in California