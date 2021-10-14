District 51 Board of Education to host free coffee event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 Board of Education will be hosting a coffee event that is free and open to the public to attend. The board wants residents to have the opportunity to speak with members about various topics of K-12 education in an informal environment.

EVENT INFORMATION:

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Colorado Mesa University Center in Room 222 (located at 1455 N 12th St.)



There will be another Board Coffee on Saturday, Nov. 13, same time and same location. Additional Board Coffees are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18 and Jan. 15.

To read the the press release from D51, please visit d51schools.org.

