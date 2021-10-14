Advertisement

Hanging with Herman returns

Hanging with Herman Returns on Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hanging with Herman Returns on Tuesday, Oct. 19(City of Grand Junction)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City of Grand Junction Councilmember Abe Herman will be hosting another meetup at the Lunch Loop Trailhead on Monument Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

This event is an informal come-and-go setting and does not require an RSVP.

The councilmember is inviting residents to join him for an informal meeting to discuss issues that are important to the community. Residents are also invited to bring their bikes and ride the trials with Councilmember Herman after the event is complete.

