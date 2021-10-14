Advertisement

Mesa County averaging 90 Covid cases per day

By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Covid cases continue to trend upward averaging about 90 cases per day. Data shows that only 52% of Mesa County residents have at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Recently, the numbers of hospitalized Covid patients and deaths in the Mesa County area have risen and the test positivity rate in Mesa County remains high, the highest, since January of 2021.

Health officials say the steady increase is driven by our low vaccination rate. Cases have stayed about the same and are still extremely high. Unvaccinated people are frequently becoming re-infected. Every positive Covid 19 case is counted unless it occurred within an individual who contracted the virus in a 90 day period.

Local health officials say when they look at places with higher vaccination rates their case counts each day and their hospitalizations and deaths are not as high, so that suggests to them a correlation that the more vaccines we can get in the community the better our illness levels will be.

