One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County

The head on crash resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.
Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.
Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 11 a.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a report of a head on collision on Hwy 92 at Mile marker 14 (Pleasure Park).

The highway was closed in both directions between Payne Siding Road and 3100 Rd. Traffic was detoured from Hwy 92 up to North Road across Redlands Mesa.

All lanes were reopened by 1:05 this afternoon. Some emergency vehicles are still present within the area.

CSP confirms the two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.

Will update once more information becomes available.

