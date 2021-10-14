Police investigate the murder/suicide of a married couple

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last month, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of gunshots inside a residence on the 400 block of Chuluota Ave. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and after obtaining additional information, entered the residence.

Inside the residence, officers found Manuel Herrera-Herrera, 50, and Maria “Yolanda” Donjuan-Diaz, 44, both deceased. According to the initial investigation conducted by officers, evidence indicated Manuel and Yolanda were married and lived together.

In a statement released by the GJPD, the department acknowledges the delay of information release to the public, “The Grand Junction Police Department realizes that our community expects transparency and timely communication from our agency whenever there is a homicide that takes place. Due to the extreme sensitive nature of this incident and extensive follow up conducted by detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department, we wanted to give all parties involved the appropriate time to reconcile the events that took place.”

This incident was ruled to be a homicide/suicide involving domestic violence. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and report there are no additional threats to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to process evidence.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.