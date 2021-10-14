Advertisement

Police investigate the murder/suicide of a married couple

The Grand Junction Police Department is just now releasing the information due to its sensitive nature and the extensive follow up of the investigation.
The outside of the Grand Junction Police Department building.
The outside of the Grand Junction Police Department building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last month, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of gunshots inside a residence on the 400 block of Chuluota Ave. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and after obtaining additional information, entered the residence.

Inside the residence, officers found Manuel Herrera-Herrera, 50, and Maria “Yolanda” Donjuan-Diaz, 44, both deceased. According to the initial investigation conducted by officers, evidence indicated Manuel and Yolanda were married and lived together.

In a statement released by the GJPD, the department acknowledges the delay of information release to the public, “The Grand Junction Police Department realizes that our community expects transparency and timely communication from our agency whenever there is a homicide that takes place. Due to the extreme sensitive nature of this incident and extensive follow up conducted by detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department, we wanted to give all parties involved the appropriate time to reconcile the events that took place.”

This incident was ruled to be a homicide/suicide involving domestic violence. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and report there are no additional threats to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to process evidence.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDOT camera
Stormy weather conditions on the Western Slope
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of plane crash victim
Airplane at Grand Junction Regional Airport
Mountain Waves: a common phenomenon among mountain flying
TikTok
‘Slap a Staff Member’: TikTok challenge for October

Latest News

Hwy 92 closed between Mile Marker 11 and 16.
One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County
I-70 single vehicle rollover accident near Clifton exit
I-70 single vehicle rollover accident near Clifton exit
Mesa County averaging 90 Covid cases per day
Join School District 51 Board of Education for coffee at Colorado Mesa University
District 51 Board of Education to host free coffee event