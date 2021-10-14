Advertisement

West Middle School holds annual Rock-a-thon

Students are participating to raise funding for the school’s music programs.
West Middle School Rock-a-thon
West Middle School Rock-a-thon(Taylor Burke)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - West Middle School held their annual Rock-a-thon today to raise funding for the school’s various music programs, including band, orchestra, and choir.

The Rock-a-thon is an event where students raise money by rocking nonstop in rocking chairs in the schools gymnasium. The event also features live entertainment provided by the Grand Junction High School Marching Band. Groups can win prizes for the best theme, healthiest snacks, cleanest area, and consistent rocking.

Caption

The event began at 9 a.m. and is set to complete at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDOT camera
Stormy weather conditions on the Western Slope
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of plane crash victim
TikTok
‘Slap a Staff Member’: TikTok challenge for October
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19

Latest News

Hanging with Herman Returns on Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hanging with Herman returns
West Middle School Rock-a-thon
West Middle School Rock-a-thon
Airplane at Grand Junction Regional Airport
Mountain Waves: a common phenomenon among mountain flying
The 2021-2022 flu season is officially underway, and Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) warns...
Upcoming flu vaccination clinics at Mesa County Public Health