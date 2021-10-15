Advertisement

12th Annual Men in Heels Race

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:10 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday, October 14, was the 12th annual men in heels race benefiting Hilltop’s Latimer House for domestic violence awareness month in October.

18 all male teams totaling 90 guys raced in high heels to raise awareness and funds to support Hilltop’s Latimer House and Domestic Violence Services.

Latimer House, a Hilltop program, provides emergency services, counseling, transitional housing, and a 24-hour crisis line for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in Mesa County.

”We wanted to think of a way to incorporate men in the very important & serious conversation of domestic violence,” said Hilltop Special Events Coordinator Paige Cadman. “So we decided it would be fun to put them in heels & have them walk a mile in her shoes & it’s just blown up ever since.”

All the money raised goes towards Latimer house for sheltering services, case management, or any sort of help an individual might need while getting through a tough time in their life.

