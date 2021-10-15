College Free Application Day$ begins next week
Prospective students are able to submit applications for free to qualifying Colorado colleges and universities.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Next week is Colorado Free Application Day$ for prospective college students. Free application will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and run through Thursday, Oct. 21.
This is the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Day$. It is open to all Colorado residents who are applying for an undergraduate program at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities.
Eligible for free application:
- First-time freshmen
- Transfer students
- Returning students
- Applicants seeking undergraduate level certificates
- Applicants seeking an associate degree
- Applicants seeking a bachelor’s degree
- Applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree
Not eligible for free application:
- Applicants seeking a graduate-level degree
Applicants who want to participate in Free Application Day$ are encouraged to begin their admissions applications now and save their work to submit during the free three-day period.
To view instructions on how to apply during this three-day period at participating Colorado colleges and universities, please visit colorado.gov/applicationinstructions.
For more information about Free Application Day$, please visit colorado.gov/cofreeappdays.
